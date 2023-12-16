NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Zoo needs your help in naming its newest additions — three endangered Sumatran tiger cubs.

A major milestone was reached in Nashville on Oct. 20 after three Sumatran tiger cubs were born, marking the first time Sumatran tigers — which are critically endangered — have been born at the Nashville Zoo.

The adorable trio, which consists of one boy and two girls, will be raised by their mother at the zoo until they mature. Eventually, the cubs will be moved to other zoos to meet future mates, according to Nashville Zoo.

The zoo has narrowed down to some potential names, but need your help in selecting which ones the cubs will go by permanently.

Male Cub

Abu – Indonesian name meaning ash

Bulan – Indonesian name meaning moon.

Hantu – Indonesian name meaning ghost.

Zoo officials said these names were selected since the birth was so close to Halloween.

Female Cubs

Zara – Malaysian name meaning princess and radiant.

Zaheera – Malaysian name meaning brilliant and shining.

Kalilla – Indonesian name meaning sweetheart.

Melati – Indonesian name meaning jasmine flower.

These four names were selected in reference to the cubs’ beauty and a bright hope for their future, according zoo officials.

Voting began on Friday, Dec. 15 and each vote comes with a donation to the Tiger Conservation Campaign.

“Each vote comes with a financial commitment of the voter’s choosing and every dollar raised will go to the Tiger Conservation Campaign, an organization helping to save native habitats, curb poaching, eliminate the trade of tiger parts and reduce human/tiger conflicts,” the said.

One dollar equals one vote. In fact, Nashville Zoo announced they would match all donations dollar for dollar up to $50,000.

The one male name and two female names that raise the most money for conservation will win. Names will be announced on January 12, 2024.

To vote, click here.