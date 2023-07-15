NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Come meet Aroogula at one of the more interactive exhibits at Nashville Zoo!

At the Kangaroo Kickabout, visitors can walk a winding path through the middle of the habitat, or view the kangaroos from an outside area. If you walk the path, kangaroos will wander onto the trail and guests will be able to gently pet them on their backs. Zookeepers are on-hand at all times to answer questions and monitor the animals and guests.

Source: WKRN

Recently, they welcomed the arrival of “Aroogula”.

“She is our eight-and-a-half-month-old Joey that we are hand-raising right now,” explained Kelly Wisner, a Nashville Zoo Contact Area Keeper.

The zookeepers at the Kangaroo Kickabout have learned what it’s like to be a mother.

“They’re kind of like a newborn baby,” Wisner pointed out. “They require bottle feeding, sometimes throughout the middle of the night until they are a little bit older. Then, we can actually bring their bottles to just the daytime, but for a while, she was getting a 2:00 A.M. bottle, a 10:30 P.M. bottle and a 5:30 A.M. bottle. So, you got to be up late and you’ve got to get up early.”

Zookeepers are hand-raising her right now so she can learn to socialize at the Kangaroo Kickabout, both with her fellow kangaroos and with people.

“So, she can actually be out hanging out here right now,” Wisner said. “We can take her on exhibit, let her meet the other kangaroos, and let her run around, they get to start to sniff each other and get to know each other.”

“We’ll probably have her in her man-made pouch maybe for another month or two, and then she’ll become a big kangaroo and get to be out with the rest of the mob.”

In fact, Aroogula is already a celebrity!

“Apparently, she’s a superstar already,” Wisner explained. “Somebody was like ‘Is that Aroogula?’ and our keeper was like, ‘It is!’ So, just from the few appearances that she’s had so far, everybody’s already in love with her! How could you not be?”

That’s for sure!