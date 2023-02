NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You can help Nashville Zoo earn the title of “Best Zoo in North America!”

A panel of seasoned travel and zoological experts at USA Today’s annual “10-best” contest nominated Nashville Zoo for the race.

You can vote daily until the contest ends on Monday, March 6.

Last year, Nashville Zoo welcomed over 1.3 million visitors.

