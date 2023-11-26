NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When most people think of flamingos, a tropical island or a Jimmy Buffet song might come to mind, but many species of flamingos can handle the cold.

“Our flamingos at Flamingo Lagoon are out as long as the temperature is above 25°, and there’s no ice in the exhibit,” explained Hope Thelen, Nashville Zoo Bird Keeper. “We don’t need any flamingos sliding around.”

So, they don’t mind if it’s 28-30 degrees?

“No, and actually you will often see them standing in the water when it is that cold,” said Thelen. “They’ll do that thing where they will tuck one of their legs up into their body and their feathers can kind of help keep that leg and foot warm. Then, they’ll circulate more blood down to their standing leg.”

The pink flamingos are Caribbean Flamingos, and even they can stand the cold. Plus, they have plenty of cold-weather relatives.

“There really is a misconception that all flamingos are tropical,” Thelen pointed out. “There are six species of flamingos and they’re found all around the world. Some species are even found very high up in mountain ranges where it does get cold, snowy and icy.”

The flamingos at the Nashville Zoo are sort of entertaining, even when they’re asleep!

“So, they’re sleeping right now,” Thelen told News 2. “They’re taking a nap on their little mulchy hillside, and they kind of use their back as a pillow. So, they turn their heads around and lean their heads on their backs, and sometimes they sloop with two legs. Oftentimes, they’ll sleep with one leg and they’ll kind of switch the leg out as they desire throughout the morning.”

So, winter weather or not, these birds are on display for all to see at the Nashville Zoo year-round.