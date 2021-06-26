Nashville Zoo flamingos flock to Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They say birds of a feather flock together and that is exactly what six flamingos from the Nashville Zoo are doing at Madam Tussauds Wax Museum Wednesday.

“You never know when we are going to pop up with a fun animal friend to see,” Jessica Knox is part of the Zoo’s Animal Ambassador Team. She says the flamingos appear in encounters, shows, and events.

The Nashville Zoo has three different types of flamingos, but these Chilean flamingos are taken on walks each morning, and if you’re lucky enough, then you could walk right next to them.

Knox says the feathered friends know how to spice things up.

“Some have some spunk to them, which makes it a lot of fun. We went with a pepper-based theme[names] with the birds. Poblano, Aji, Ancho, Pimento, Ghost, Jalapeño, Habanero – we got the whole bunch,” says Knox.

The beautiful bunch of birds walks up to famous musical legends in the wax museum.

“They liked hanging out with Elton John. They definitely like getting to look at Carrie Underwood, Reba. They are very curious about all the celebrities that are here,” says Knox.

It’s an opportunity Madam Tussauds Marketing Manager, Stephanie Vitale, tells News 2 was not possible until recently due to the pandemic.

“Especially because the tourism industry is finally opening up. It was definitely difficult, and we did the best we could. It’s all about community and collaboration. We are just super happy to partner together on this super unique stunt,” explains Vitale.

Knox says without the Nashville Zoo Ambassador program, people would miss out on educational opportunities with beautiful animals.

Vitale says it’s a great experience to see the flamingos visit the museum. “It’s a really awesome visual to watch them walk around and investigate the wax figures. It’s a really great pairing.”

Flamingos visit Wax Museum in Nashville, WKRN photo

Vitale also told News 2 the museum will be getting a new wax figure soon, but did not reveal who it would be of just yet.

