Nashville Zoo ditching maps, adding new app

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s something new at the Nashville Zoo you can hold in the palm of your hands.

The zoo has launched a free app. “The biggest feature of that is a map,” said Jim Bartoo, Marketing and Public Relations Director.

The zoo has stopped printing maps.

“It saves us a tremendous amount of moving and printing costs. There’s not as much transmission, trash in the park, waste in the landfills, or paper we have to use to print that.”

Bartoo said the app is in its infancy and they’re adding more things to it all the time.

“It will actually follow you around and tell you where you are on the ground, so you can easily find your way from where you are to where you want to go – whether it be the Kangaroo Kickabout, or Tiger Crossroads, or the shows.”

It can also be a one stop shop for all your zoo needs like buying tickets, retail items, and ordering food.

“The ordering food part is really nice. You can order in advance to avoid the lines and go pick it up when it’s ready.”

There’s a special feature for kids to enjoy too.

“We have a virtual habitat,” said Bartoo, “You can download it and kind of walk through this rhino habitat and go up and learn more about the animals.”

Bartoo added the app is useful if you visit the zoo in a large group.

“It allows you to connect with family and friends. You all download the app and share the points of where you are inside the park,” he explained. “If you want to know where ‘Aunt Nancy’ is, then you can pull it up and see where she is if y’all decide to split up.”

And, if for some reason your phone battery dies in the park, Bartoo said don’t worry there are plenty of way-finding signs at park intersections that let you know what’s around the corner.

You don’t have to wait for your next zoo visit to download the app just click on this link for more details.

