NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While the animals, of course, are what draws people to the Nashville Zoo,

first impressions bring visitors back. Nashville Zoo’s horticulture team works hard year-round to keep the zoo looking and smelling good for all to enjoy.

“Well, it’s spring, and spring has sprung,” said horticulture manager, David Farrow. “We have a lot of things in bloom right now.

Farrow said zoogoers are now seeing tulips sprout up. “When we plant tulips for spring, we actually plant them in December.”

His team planted around 70,000 bulbs that will last for a whole year. “There are very early bloomers, late bloomers, and the ones up now are mid-season bloomers.”

Their motto: Be picture ready every day.

“If you can see what’s going on behind me, everyone’s taking pictures, and that’s our goal. That’s what we want,” pointed out Farrow.

The transformation of the park never stops.

“What you see now, it will be gone by the first week of May,” Farrow continued, “Then we’ll have our summer plantings in.”

It’s hard work and long days.

“For the whole transformation from spring to summer and summer to fall, we have less than a week to get it in the ground.”

But, Farrow said it’s worth it.

“I think that’s probably, at least for me, that’s my favorite time. I love the design aspect of horticulture.”

Farrow added almost all the plants used eventually go to the animals. Like, in the fall the cabbage and kale that are part of the landscaping will be given to the animals later to eat.

So, when you plan your next trip to the Nashville Zoo be sure to not only enjoy the animals but also to delight in the atmosphere these horticulturist provide.

