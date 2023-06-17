NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Take a visit to Nashville Zoo to meet the bird that doesn’t fly!

When you look at a Southern Cassowary, it might remind you of a dinosaur, like a raptor. In fact, all birds are actually descendants of dinosaurs.

“They kind of look like modern-day dinosaurs with those monstrous feet, “said Lauren Covington, an Avian Keeper at the Nashville Zoo. “That toe claw is about five inches long and that will actually help protect him from other cassowaries that are intruding on their territories, or anything else, whether it’s a person or another animal.”

Cassowaries are native to Indonesia, New Guinea, and Australia. They can grow just over six feet tall, weigh over 150 pounds, jump up to six feet in the air and run up to 30 miles per hour.

Now, that might sound a bit scary, but here at the Nashville Zoo, “SY” one of the two male cassowaries, is usually pretty friendly.

“They can be so dangerous, but also very graceful like right here when he’s taking a grape from me,” stated Covington as SY took a grape from her. “He actually loves to people-watch. He will go up to the viewing area and watch everybody walk by. He’ll come over here to this Meet and Greet fence and greet us every day. So, he just expects food, mostly. But he is very entertained,” said Covington.

Cassowaries also sport a very colorful head.

“With this guy being black-bodied, and then a colorful head it still helps him with the camouflage, and then females look identical to males, she said. “So, this is a male. They’re just a little bit bigger, and a little bit more vibrant with their colors.”

Covington also told News 2 that cassowaries can be a bit stubborn at times, and sometimes zookeepers have to find opportunities to work with them.

“If we need to ship them off exhibit to change the water, and they don’t want to at that moment, we say ‘OK’, now is not the time. We’ll just come back later and try again,” said Covington. “You really can’t make a cassowary do what you want them to do at that very moment. So, you just try to find that opportunity to work with them when they are in a better mood.”

This summer, you may find some cassowaries in the water at the Nashville Zoo.

“They do love the water. So, in the summertime, we give them kiddy pools because they are really good swimmers in the wild. So, you’ll find the in waters and ponds like on the beach,” she said.

Come check out the cassowaries across from the Kangaroo Kickabout at the Nashville Zoo!