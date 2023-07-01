NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Zoo is helping the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) track a snake that is hard to find here in Tennessee.

A pine snake is not something you will see very often in the Volunteer State, but an agent with the TWRA recently found two.

“My counterpart in Region One out in West Tennessee found two pine snakes while he was tracking one that already had a transmitted implanted, which was incredible,” said Michaela Bass with the TWRA, “He should definitely play the lottery.”

Intially, the TWRA wanted to put transmitters on the two snakes to help the agency study the reptiles that spend so much of their stime underground.

However, those who do the procedure were out of town. So, the Nashville Zoo stepped in to help.

“We are so excited to be able to partner with the TWRA and help them out,” said Dr. Heather Schwartz, a veterinarian at the Nashville Zoo. “We actually helped them by placing a transmitter into the abdomen of the snake, and that is how they will be able to go out and track these snakes into the future.”

The TWRA says they want to learn more about pine snakes and their habitat, movements and mating habits.

“Pine snakes spend so much time underground. We did have a female with a transmitter in her last year and so many times, week after week, we continued to track her and she would just be in the same hole underground,” Bass said. “It’s very much part of their lifestyle and habit for them. So, they’re hardly ever seen, and then they also so big that they’re easily persecuted by people. So, if they are seen, they are often dead whenever we find them.”

In fact, Bass said pine snakes are not a danger to people, and have never tried to harm the TWRA staff.

“Pine snakes are non-venomous. If they bite you, it’s not actually going to hurt you,” said Bass, “It’s the same as a cut. They’re not aggressive. So, these two were going right across a path and TWRA personnel picked them up and put them in a bag. They never once tried to him them.”

The pine snakes will be released back into the wild where the TWRA will be able to study them.