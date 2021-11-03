Giant anteater pup born at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After months of anticipation, Nashville Zoo has announced the birth of a giant anteater.

News 2 was with the veterinarian staff when the team first discovered one of their giant anteaters was pregnant with the pup in July.

The male baby was born October 20th and measured about two feet long from head to tail weighing around two pounds. Now two weeks later, the little guy stays close to his mom.

Nashville Zoo has a unique program working with giant anteaters. Including the newborn, there are 11 they currently care for – all behind the scenes.

Photos courtesy of Nashville Zoo

According to the zoo, 21 giant anteaters have been born into their care since 2001. Nashville Zoo has been a leader in caring for the animals and is currently working on a care manual in connection with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Program. The manual will provide husbandry guidelines and other care information associated with the giant anteaters.

Giant anteaters are native to wetlands, grasslands, and tropical forests from Central to South America. They are listed as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). But, they are considered extinct in Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Uruguay.

In addition to participating in the SSP to help save giant anteaters, the zoo also supports the Anteaters & Highways project.

You can learn more about Nashville Zoo’s giant anteater conservation efforts by clicking on this link.

