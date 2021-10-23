Boo at the Zoo back in full force in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s that time of year when you can see the Nashville Zoo in a whole new light.

“Bring the kiddos out, bring the families out,” said Mallory Immel, spokesperson.

Boo at the Zoo has made its return in full force.

“We’re really excited. I can tell among staff at the zoo the energy is really good. It’s so fun to see everyone back out,” and in costume, Immel added.

“I love all the creative costumes.” She said, “I saw the cutest kid in an avocado costume – just the cutest creative costumes are so sweet and so fun.”

In addition to seeing some animals along the path, visitors can expect to stop at trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo, to have encounters with a talking pumpkin, and to show off dance moves in the Monster Mash Dance area.

Immel said, “It’s really a special time for the zoo and for employees to come together and see the zoo come to life at night.”

Boo at the Zoo is really more than just a good time. The tickets purchased will also go towards the zoo’s conservation efforts.

Boo at the Zoo runs now through October 30th every night from 5 to 9.

For COVID precautions, there’s a limited capacity each night, so people are encouraged to buy tickets online before you go. You can click on this link to get your tickets now.

News 2 has partnered with Nashville Zoo to bring you weekly segments of Zoopalooza. You can watch them on News 2 on Good Morning Nashville on Saturday and right here on WKRN.com.