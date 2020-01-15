Nashville Zoo sending support to Australian wildfire relief efforts

1  of  2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Zoo officials say they’re sending $30,000 to support Australia’s efforts to rescue wildlife affected by the devastating wildfires.

Donations made to organizations will fund emergency veterinary care, feeding animals that have survived, protecting native animals and supporting rescuers in the field.

The Zoo will also donate all of the funds from their 2020 Round Up Program. They raised almost $30,000 in 2019.

If you are looking to contribute to this support, you can make donations at the Zoo directly or online.

