Nashville Zoo says it successfully hatched its first Chilean flamingo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Zoo announced on Friday it has successfully hatched a Chilean flamingo.

According to the zoo, the flamingo was brought to them as an egg by a Memphis Zookeeper on July 16. The egg was then kept in an incubator to develop until it hatched early Monday morning.

The baby will be held in an incubation room, which is viewable by the public. This is the first time, according to a release, that the Nashville Zoo has housed a Chilean flamingo. It will be hand-reared by a keeper and veterinary staff, zoo officials said.

The chick’s gender will be determined in the next couple of weeks and is determined based on the biological materials that remain in the egg post-hatch. Those biological materials have been sent to a lab for genomic analysis.

(Photo: Nashville Zoo)

The Chilean flamingo is considered near threatened by the IUCN Red List and their populations are in decline due to energy production and mining, biological resource use, human intrusions and disturbance and natural system modifications.

“As one of the most recognizable birds in the world, our newly acquired Chilean flamingo will help us tell that story to our guests and assist us in preserving the harsh, but beautiful habitats the flamingos need to survive,” said Nashville Zoo Vice President, David Oehler.

The Chilean flamingo has a faint pink plumage with black and gray secondary feathers. These types of flamingos are found in warm, tropical environments with high altitudes in South America.

