Nashville Zoo nominated for Best Zoo, Best Exhibit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Zoo is in the running to be one of the top zoos in North America in USA Today’s Annual 10Best Contest.

In addition, the Zoo’s Tiger Crossroads exhibit was nominated as the best exhibit by the same organization.

This marks the third consecutive year the zoo has received national attention for award-winning exhibits. As their Expedition, Peru: Trek of the Andean Bear was nominated for the last two years.

This is the first year the Zoo itself has been nominated as best overall.

Courtesy: The Nashville Zoo

Courtesy: The Nashville Zoo

Courtesy: The Nashville Zoo

Courtesy: The Nashville Zoo

Courtesy: The Nashville Zoo

The Tiger Crossroads exhibit opened in April of 2019 and won top honors for its design from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in 2020.

“We have worked hard to build a zoological park that Nashville can be proud of. Now that we’ve been nominated as the best in North America, we hope our members, fans, and followers will vote and help us become number one.” Nashville Zoo President and CEO Rick Schwartz

USA Today gathered a panel of travel and zoological experts who nominated their 20 favorite zoos and exhibits based on guest engagement and level of animal care.

People can vote for their favorite zoo on a daily basis. The contest ends Monday, May 24 and the top ten winners will be announced on June 4.

To vote for the Nashville Zoo as Best Zoo in North America click here and to vote for the Tiger Crossroads as Best Zoo Exhibit, click here.