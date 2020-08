Nashville Zoo announces the name of its two new red river hogs. PHOTO: Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Zoo has officially named its two new red river hogs Tater and Truffles.

These were selected from suggestions submitted to the zoo and were then voted on.

The two female hogs came from Alexandria Zoological Park in Louisiana. They will turn 2 years old in September and they can live to be 20 years old.

