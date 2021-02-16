Nashville Zoo collects more than 21,000 pounds of food for ‘Souper Bowl Food Drive’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Zoo collected more than 21,000 pounds of food for their first Souper Bowl Food Drive.

According to a release from the zoo, this is the largest collection ever for the Community Resource Center. They partnered with the zoo to donate food to more than 25 pantries in eight different counties in Middle Tennessee.

“We are overwhelmed by the amount of giving that our community is showing us,” said Tina Doniger, Executive Director of the Community Resource Center. “Many of the food pantries we serve have been hit pretty hard due to the pandemic which caused many people to be out of work and at risk. We estimate that the Zoo’s food drive alone will feed more the 7,000 people in the Middle Tennessee area.”

Zoo officials were asking guests for shelf-stable food, including peanut butter, cereal and canned fruit. The zoo provided a complimentary ticket for every four items donated.

After two days, they collected more than three tons of food.

“The Zoo is honored to host community engagement programs like this food drive,” said Andy Tillman, Nashville Zoo’s Chief Operating Officer. “We have been very fortunate to receive so much generous support from people who believe in our mission, and we will continue to look for ways that we can give back to our community into the future.”