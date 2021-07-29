Nashville Zoo attendance still down, how you can help the zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Zoo has launched an online auction to help raise funds for the zoo in order to continue improving the visitor experience and also contribute to conservation efforts around the world.

The online auction goes from now until August 5th, just in time for From Nashville Zoo with Love: Presented by News 2 – an hour-long primetime live special report to raise funds for the zoo. the special airs on News 2 Wednesday, August 4th starting at 7pm.

The zoo is still recovering from last year’s closure due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Attendance is down 24% since pre-COVID.

The pandemic has also impacted the supply chain for the zoo’s Chinese Lanterns Festival – Zoolumination event they hoped to bring back in November and December. Unfortunately, the event has been canceled. Zoo officials tell us the funds they would have received from the event would carry them through the winter and into spring.

With help from the community, Nashville Zoo hopes to continue to grow and provide unique opportunities for its visitors.

You can bid now on some amazing auction items like a signed Predators jersey, exclusive zoo yoga session, Kangaroo art session, and more. Click here.

You can also mail donations to the Nashville Zoo with the memo “Zoo Fundraiser” to 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.