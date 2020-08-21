Nashville Zoo asks for help during ‘most financially difficult time’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Zoo is asking for help dealing with the economic losses caused by the pandemic.

In a message to supporters Thursday, Nashville Zoo President Rick Schwartz explained how dire the situation is.

Schwartz said the zoo welcomed more than 1.2 million visitors last year.

This year, their projections have fallen to 360,000 total visitors. The zoo hasn’t seen numbers like that since 2002.

The zoo is currently losing about $105,000 per week, which Schwartz explained is roughly the cost of caring for the animals.

The letter sent to supporters reads:

After being closed to the public for three months, it has been incredibly uplifting to see guests back in the park, enjoying the Zoo this summer. We are extremely proud of the modifications we’ve made to our pathways and the new protocols we’ve put in place to ensure the safety of our visitors, staff, and animals. There’s so much happening at the Zoo right now. We’ve had a baby boom in Kangaroo Kickabout, adding several joeys to the mob, and two caracal kittens have joined our Ambassador Animal program. But causing the biggest stir has been our Southern cassowary chick, Neo, who has gained national attention with her antics on social media. We’re so excited to aid in the conservation of this vulnerable species, by not only increasing its numbers but also through raising public awareness. We at Nashville Zoo are honored to play a part in saving species around the globe, in addition to caring for the more than 3,000 animals at the Zoo. And I’d like to thank you, both personally and on behalf of our Board and staff, for supporting us in these efforts. Whether you are able to make a donation, purchase a membership, or attend an event, you are helping sustain the Zoo during the most financially difficult time in our history. The numbers are pretty bleak. We are anticipating a significant budget deficit this year. In-person attendance, which usually makes up about 93% of our operating revenue, has been decimated. To give you a point of reference, our attendance in 2019 was 1,266,764. Our projected attendance for this year has now fallen to 360,000, similar to our annual attendance in 2002. Even though we are now open again, with decreased attendance, our revenue can’t keep up with expenses. On average, we are losing $105,000 per week, which is roughly the cost of caring for the animals Not long ago I was asked in an interview, “What’s the one thing you hope never changes in Nashville?” My answer – the generosity of Nashvillians. This is true of residents of the entire Middle Tennessee region. I am perhaps most impressed with how our community never fails to come together in times of crisis, such as the devastating flood in 2010, the tornadoes earlier this year, and now the COVID-19 pandemic. We are stronger together. And it is your support that is going to help sustain Nashville Zoo this year. I know many in our community are currently facing personal financial hardships. But if you do have the resources at this time, I’d ask that you please consider making a donation. The generosity of our community built Nashville Zoo, and I’m confident that same generosity will help keep the Zoo thriving for generations to come. Rick Schwartz

“We have been required by the Mayor’s Office to reduce our attendance by half, or 50 percent. And we’re not quite seeing that. In June and July, it was very hot. We were seeing numbers below that, 35- percent, 32-percent,” explained Jim Bartoo, Marketing, and Public Relations Director at the Nashville Zoo.

To bring in more visitors, the Nashville Zoo is offering half-price admission through the remainder of the month. The afternoon half-price special, or “halfternoons,” are available every single day in August. Every Wednesday, free carousel rides are also something people can take advantage of.

“All they have to do is go online, and when they reserve their spot online, and if they reserve any time frame 1:00 p.m. or after, the price would be half of what it is if you were to buy in the morning.”

The Nashville Zoo is dedicated to safety. There is a one-way path that you can follow around the zoo, and some exhibits where social distancing would be a challenge, remained closed. Masks are required for zoo visitors older than 13-years-old. More information is available on their website.

