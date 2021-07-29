Nashville Zoo animals keeping cool in the heat!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the heat index in the 100-degree range, we all need to take precautions to avoid heat related problems. But what about the animals at the Nashville Zoo?

Besides providing shade at the exhibits, Jim Bartoo, Nashville Zoo Marketing and Public Relations Director says they can get some extra treats:

“Sometimes they need something a little extra special,” explained Bartoo. “So, we’ll give them popsicles. And when we say popsicles, they’re usually like natural fruit juices, or fruits themselves. With the carnivores, it could be turkey broth, or it could actually be blood, blood-sicles that we make.”

“We also have sprinklers that we can put on them and misting things we can put and spray them and stuff like that to kind of keep them cool.”

And how about a dip in the pool like this tiger?

“Some of the animals that are really cold weather animals like red pandas that are found in the Himalayan Mountain Range, we allow them inside'” Bartoo said, “So, they can actually go inside and cool off in the air conditioning.”

For information on visiting the Nashville Zoo, check out their website.