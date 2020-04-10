Nashville woman makes headbands for healthcare heroes

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – A Nashville woman is making headbands for our healthcare heroes, to relieve their ears from the elastic band on masks.

It all started with the post you see below:





Healthcare workers cries for help were answered by Lindsay Wine, a Nashville woman who knows how to sew. She bought dozens of headbands and buttons and got to work.



“People were like ‘this will literally save my life, my ears hurt,” Wine said, adding that some nurses have asked for headbands for their entire hospital floor.



The orders kept coming; Wine, utilized sticky notes to sort them.



“I bought out Target then bought out Target online and they didn’t have anymore so I went on Etsy and found some people selling in bulk,” Wine said. ​”I’ve literally bought every headband every color, every button.”



Who, knew something so simple, could bring so much joy.



“I dont want money,” Wine said. “Just however I can help.”​



A small act of kindness, to help get us back to the simpler times.



If you would like a headband, you can contact Lindsay at maskbandsNashville@gmail.com.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE