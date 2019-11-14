Nashville woman loses more than $1,600 in Facebook scam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shar’n Clark feels embarrassed after being scammed out of nearly $2,000.

“I feel violated and humiliated,” Clark said. “I’m smarter than that.”

On Oct. 29, she got a message from one of her Facebook friends who told her she won money through the Social Private Assistance Program and asked if she wanted to apply.

“Reach out to agent Tom Hill and here’s the phone number,” she was told in the message.

Clark reached out and received a text message which read “Congratulations.”

The message included a list of grants she could apply for. All she had to do was pay a fee, according to the instructions given to her.

“I chose $40,000 cause I could probably come up with the $450 for the delivery charge,” she said.

On Oct. 30, Clark bought $450 in gift cards as instructed.

On Nov. 2, she bought another $800 worth of gift cards after she was told she had to pay an IRS fee. November 6, she bought another $400 in gift cards for an escort fee which she was told would pay for agents to deliver her prize money.

“I went into my savings account and took the money out,” she said.

Clark spent $1,650 in total but found out the offer was fake. Days later, Clark’s friend posted that her Facebook account was hacked.

“I felt like my insides were falling out,” she said. “Like someone had kicked me in the stomach.”

Clark wiped out her savings.

“I cried because I didn’t know what I was going to do and how I was gonna make that mortgage payment,” she said.

The Better Business Bureau has gotten three complaints in the past month about the scam.

The BBB says you’ll never have to pay for a free grant.

They also say if you get a message from a Facebook friend, call them to verify.

“Be careful,” Clark said. “Be weary.”