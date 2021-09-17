Nashville woman looking for answers after 20-year-old was shot, sitting in stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Metro Police are investigating a North Nashville shooting after the victim was found shot while parked in a stolen car.

On Friday, police told News 2 it is unclear if the victim is also a suspect in the case.

The shooting happened along 9th Avenue North, near Cheatham Place, on September 2. According to Metro Police, 20-year-old Andree Vidal was sitting in a stolen car when the gunman walked up and shot him.

“I was shocked. He was such a sweet boy and it just made me really sad that he just became a victim of the system, like yea, that’s what’s going to happen to you,” said Gina Mendello.

Mendello said she is now searching for answers in this case. The 20-year-old was living in Mendello’s basement, turned small apartment when she knew something was wrong. She explained mail kept coming to the house, and when she noticed an important envelope she immediately went to reach out to Videl.

“Usually when you text iPhone to iPhone, it is blue, but it was green, and I thought okay, maybe his phone is off. So I called the phone number and it was disconnected,” Mendello said.

Mendello said she then went searching for Vendal’s family when she finally got in contact with his stepmother. She was told Vendal had been shot and later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Detectives said Vidal was found in an alleyway, inside the stolen vehicle, taken during a carjacking. However, Metro Police said right now it is unclear if Vidal was the one who did the carjacking. A witness described the suspect as armed and masked.

“Why would he be sitting in an alley, in the car he just had stolen? He had a car and it’s a big mystery to his stepmom,” said Mendello. “I cared about him, and I knew he was a good kid, so I’m wondering what happened and was this something he initiated, or was he drawn into it. I have a really hard time believing it was something he wanted to do, I really do. If it comes back that he was the person that actually did carjack somebody, I’ll be very surprised.”

Metro Police said they are following strong leads in the homicide case. If anyone has information on the shooting or the carjacking, call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME