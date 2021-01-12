Nashville woman killed while crossing Nolensville Pike identified

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a car on Nolensville Pike Monday night.

Investigators said Ellen Abbott, 56, and her husband were walking from their home to a nearby restaurant around 6:40 p.m. They were crossing Nolensville Pike at Lords Chapel Drive when a driver in a 2006 Pontiac G6 struck Abbott.

The 28-year-old driver told officers he saw Abbott in the roadway as he was coming over a hill. He tried to brake and swerve to avoid the collision.

Abbott was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Police said there are potential charges pending against the driver while the investigation continues. They said he did not show any signs of impairment. They are investigating if speed was a factor.

There is no crosswalk at the intersection where the accident happened.