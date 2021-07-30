Nashville woman identified after remains found 20 years ago on Kentucky interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators have identified a Nashville woman after her remains were found along a southern Kentucky interstate two decades ago.

Kentucky State Police said Thursday that Dawn Clare Plonsky Wilkerson was the woman whose decomposed remains were discovered on Oct. 9, 2001 at the 12 mile marker of I-65 in Simpson County.

Nearly 20 years later, state police were able to identify Wilkerson, who was 45 at the time of her death, with the assistance of the DNA Doe Project.

The cause and manner of death have never been released, but the death investigation remains active.

Anyone with information on Wilkerson’s death is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 270-782-2010.