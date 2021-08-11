Nashville woman dies in pedestrian crash on Charlotte Pike I-40 exit ramp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police investigators have identified a 53-year-old woman from Nashville who was killed Tuesday morning in a pedestrian crash on the Charlotte Pike exit ramp from Interstate 40 east in West Nashville.

Metro Police is not releasing the name of the victim at this time, pending the notification of next of kin.

Investigators say that a driver of a 2011 Cadillac sedan was exiting to Charlotte Pike downtown when he said his brakes went out, causing him to swerve to the left onto the grass shoulder of the off ramp and down the shoulder into the intersection at Charlotte Pike.

The pedestrian appeared to have been sitting on a milk crate on the shoulder of the roadway when she was struck just before 11 a.m. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died. The driver of the Cadillac from Hopkinsville, Ky. was also taken to Vanderbilt and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators checked the brakes of the Cadillac and found them to be working, the investigation continues. There was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.