Nashville woman describes moment a gun was waved in her direction on the interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a trend we see time and time again — road rage incidents. So far this year, police have reported nearly 20 cases of road rage in Middle Tennessee.

Victims have been shot at, cars have been damaged, and now, there are pleas for change.

“I could see them like weaving. It was just, it was just crazy,” said Natasha Bevel. “They just did not care. They just did not care. I cannot believe this, I have to record.”

It started as a normal drive for Bevel and her girlfriend, that quickly turned startling. Bevel said she pulled out her phone and started recording after seeing the car behind her start to drive in and out of traffic. While filming, all of a sudden, the driver and a backseat passenger were seen waving guns out of the window towards Bevel’s car.

“It wasn’t even the fact that they were doing all of that, or had the guns out the window. It was the fact that these are semi-automatic rifles, with long extended clips. I mean is that legal?” Bevel asked.

Last week, two men were charged with aggravated assault after police say they shot a truck driver on Murfreesboro Road. In Franklin, police are still working to identify a male inside a white truck. Police say the suspect fired a shot, believed to be from a pellet gun, that shattered a window on the interstate.

“I’m disheartened. I won’t say my faith in humanity is lacking, but it’s like, where are we going with this,” said Bevel.

It’s a dangerous trend law enforcement is trying to combat — these bursts of anger that are not only affecting those hit but also drivers who may be caught in the crossfire.

“The fact that they were driving with the guns, and holding hem out the window, anything could have happened, and mind you the driver is doing it too. So, that means for a split second because all it takes is a second, somebody’s life could have been taken,” explained Bevel.

The Franklin Police Department is offering a cash reward for information that will lead them to the white truck. Call Franklin Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 if you know anything in the case.