Nashville woman charged with pepper-spraying neighbor, beating door with chair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old woman beat her neighbor’s door with an outdoor chair, pepper-sprayed the victim and threatened her, according to Metro police.

According to arrest documents, Tonisha Braden told officers her neighbor stole her boyfriend and was harassing her. The warrant states the victim sprayed Braden with mace, Braden grabbed an outdoor chair and started beating the victim’s front door to get inside of the South Nashville home.

Metro police said the victim opened the front door and Braden was holding a letter, threatened her and yelled that she had her mail. Braden pepper-sprayed the screen door, opened it and attacked the victim, according to the arrest document.

Braden was reportedly able to make her way inside the entryway of the home. The victim was able to stop Braden and force her outside, according to Metro police.

The warrant states officers questioned Braden and the victim. Braden was taken into custody and charged with aggravated burglary.