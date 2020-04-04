1  of  20
Closings
Nashville: When the Music Stops

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A company in Nashville called Safford Films created a video about hope in the city of Nashville amid crisis.

Jack Safford and Elena Pavlicas created the piece titled “When the Music Stops”, and Safford said the two shot the footage over the weekend.

Safford said the duo was inspired by The Doner Agency of Detroit, who released a video a few days ago. Safford said they decided to film their own city to inspire the people of Nashville.

