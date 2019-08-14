Nashville veterinarian warns about threat of toxic blue green algae

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville-based veterinarian is warning pet owners about the dangers of stagnant water.

In the summertime heat, bacteria can grow fast in standing water and three dogs died suddenly last week in North Carolina after playing in a pond.

Stagnant water like in ponds could be contaminated with blue-green algae.

Melissa Martin lost all three of her dogs after they came in contact with cyano bacteria (or blue green algae) while in a small body of water in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“We were with other dogs, the other dog is totally fine. For some reason, ours just didn’t, we lost them within three hours,” said Martin.

The algae can sit at the surface or just below.

Dr. Caroline Glyn Ervin of VCA Murphy Road Animal Hospital said even a small amount can be deadly.

Dr. Glyn Ervin has not treated any animals locally but warned pet owners to avoid ponds and creeks where water isn’t moving.

“People need to be aware of this they need to be cautious of this – if you take your dogs to areas where there may be stagnant water, definitely keep them away from that,” said Dr. Glyn Ervin.

A simple mistake can kill your pet, even in a short amount of time. And timing could be everything as there is no antidote.

If you pet comes in contact with standing water, you should take them to a vet right away.