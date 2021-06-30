Nashville trash collection transfers to Metro Water Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Who’s got your garbage? It’s a question some may be asking after the Nashville Department of Transportation launches Thursday, leaving trash duty to Metro Water Services.

The Metro Council voted to transfer solid waste responsibilities to Metro Water in April so Metro Public Works can focus on transportation.

Metro Water Services told News 2 customers and the community will not see any changes or be impacted by the transition.

“There will not be significant physical relocation of employees and equipment nor changes to the current services. At its core, this is simply a change in the leadership and managerial responsibilities,” explained MWS spokesperson Sonia Allman.

The transition will not change the financial structure of either Metro Water Services or Waste Services. Waste Services will continue to be separately funded through property taxes. Allman added MWS and Waste Services funds will be maintained separately and not intermingled.

Customers can still submit requests, report problems or missed pick-ups and get general trash collection information by calling 615-862-5000 or using hub.nashville.gov.

“I would just remind residents, go to Hub Nashville let us know if something is not working, know we are doing the work every day diligently and we are not taking lightly the opportunity that Nashvillians have given us to prove we can make this work and do a better job for the city,” said Mayor Cooper spokesperson Andrea Fanta.

The changes go into effect Thursday and will last for at least three years, which is when the Metro Council can vote whether or not to continue the Nashville Department of Transportation.