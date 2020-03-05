Breaking News
Young couple who lost first house stronger after tornado

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A young couple on Stafford Drive says they are only stronger after losing their new home.

McCauley Warren and Meg Selby bought their first home in Donelson just 6 months ago and now it’s been devastated by the EF-3 tornado. The couple, who plans to get married at the end of the month has now put their honeymoon plans on hold as they work to start over. 

“It was just we saw a long term plan here you know we saw a long term life here and we still do it’s just going to look a little bit different,” Selby told News 2.

The couple hunkered down in the basement as the tornado came through. 

They say the community support has been incredible as they pick up the pieces. 

