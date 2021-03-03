Young Cookeville family remembered 1 year after tornado

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been a traumatic year following the tornado for the Kimberlin family.

Rodney and Patricia Pitts said the last 12 months have been full of ups and downs as they grieved three members of their family. Their daughter Erin Kimberlin, son-in-law Josh, and grandson Sawyer lost their lives when the tornado ripped through Hensley Drive.

“I picture the horror of it all. What happened while they were facing all of this,” Erin’s father Rodney said.

The Pitts said they spent the majority of that day at the hospital waiting on word for where their loved ones were. They were later told none of them made it.

“There are times that are just hard, and you wonder how long you’re going to feel this way,” Rodney said.

The Pitt’s said their faith has carried them through this impossible grief and it has given them the strength to push forward.

“I think they’ve reached their destination. I was talking to Tricia about that and I said ‘I wish I could fix it’ and she said ‘the only way you could fix it is for us to go to them because they wouldn’t want to come back here,'” Rodney said.

Last week, Rodney and Patricia signed over the Kimberlin’s property to the county. On Wednesday the county will dedicate it to a new park for the neighborhood.

“It’ll be a place where we can still come and be on the property that was theirs,” Patricia said.

The couple said it’s an appropriate way to bring light back to a community that has seen so much darkness over the last year.

“If there had been a park here, and Sawyer had been here, he would’ve loved it,” Rodney said.

The Pitts said Wednesday they’re choosing not to be sad as they celebrate the last of the first holidays without Erin, Josh and Sawyer.