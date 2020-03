NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wingstop says they will be serving victims of the Mar. 3 tornado outbreak and volunteers this weekend.

The Wingstop food truck will be parked at the McGruder Community Center, located at 2013 25th Avenue North, Nashville, TN, 37208.

The truck will serve food from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 7 and Sunday, Mar. 8.