Wilson County warning against storm chasing scam artists

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Volunteer State has been in full swing this week with thousands of people devoting their time and effort to helping people affected by the tornadoes.

But now there’s a warning from Wilson County Sheriff’s Office for victims to be wary of tornado chasers seeking cash upfront before work is completed.

Lt. Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says natural disasters attract scam artists.

“One thing we want to warn citizens of is outside contractors coming in and taking money upfront to get trees cut up. I’d like to say, never take money upfront till that service has been rendered.”

Everywhere you look in Wilson County, volunteers are out helping storm victims.

News 2 caught up with young people from Lebanon High School who were cleaning up.

“We are volunteering and helping pick up from the awful tornado,” one student said.

“I’ve seen roofing and trees all blown down,” another student said.

The young students say the work is rewarding even though they don’t know who lives in the house they are cleaning up.

“I feel a little emotional, this is this person’s life and it’s all gone,” one young woman says.

And the thought that scammers may be out here preying on victims upsets the Lebanon High School students.

“It’s so awful taking advantage of people who have been thru so much in such a short amount of time.”

To reiterate, the sheriff’s office says, do not pay with cash. Do not pay upfront. Wait for the work to be done, first. And make sure you check the company’s back history.