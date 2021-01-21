Wilson County Schools okay bidding process to begin rebuilding schools damaged by 2020 tornado

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn (WKRN) — Last March, an EF-3 tornado ripped through Mt. Juliet, tearing apart Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle School.

Ten months later you can still see all the damage from the powerful storm.

Stoner Creek principal Amanda Smith says sometimes it still feels like it was all a dream. She calls the damage “devastating.”

The March 3, 2020 tornado tore through both schools causing roughly $85 million in damage and displacing 1,700 students and 150 teachers from their classrooms.

Mt. Juliet Middle School made room for Stoner Creek kids, but combine that with a global pandemic and virtual learning, and Smith says it’s been a very challenging year for everyone on her staff.

“We’re crowded for space, we have some team teaching going on. So, teachers have had to embrace changes and be disciplined and just commit to the changes and they’ve really done it with a positive attitude,” Smith said.

But as of Thursday night, those teachers are one step closer to returning to their own classrooms.

During a special called meeting, the Wilson County School Board unanimously voted to begin the bidding process for contractors to start construction on both schools.

County Attorney Mike Jennings says an insurance company is responsible for paying to restore the two schools to their original footprints. Jennings says any new additions to the buildings would come out of the district’s pocket.

“The insurance company’s responsibility is to repair or replace, and in this case it’s almost the same thing. You talk about building a new school, or predominantly new schools, back to the footprint we had back before the tornado. That is their responsibility to pay and I would not encourage you to back off that,” Jennings told the school board.

Wilson County School’s spokesman Bart Barker says there’s no exact timetable for the bidding process but expects it to get going quickly.

Director of Wilson County Schools Dr. Donna Wright estimates that once they break ground, it could take about 14 months to re-build Stoner Creek Elementary and about 20 months to re-build West Wilson Middle.

Even though returning to her own school could be a few years away, Smith can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“You won’t ever be able to get those things back, but to start replacing those and continuing traditions and making new traditions into our new place is something to look forward to.”

The school board also voted unanimously to apply for FEMA funding to help with the cost of rebuilding the two schools.