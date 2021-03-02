Wilson County business bounces back after March 3rd tornado

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly one year since the deadly March 3rd tornado ripped through Middle Tennessee, many businesses are still working hard to rebuild.

Some businesses and home throughout Middle Tennessee have made significant progress, including Manheim Auto Auction in Mt. Juliet.

The business on Eastgate Boulevard sustained major damage to the roof of one of its building but all 400 employees were unharmed.

“It was heartbreaking to witness the destruction last year’s tornado caused to our community and our wholesale auto auction business in Mount Juliet. Thankfully, though, none of our employees were harmed,” said Sam Chaple, Manheim Nashville general manager. “I’m proud to report, that as we near the one-year anniversary of the tornado, Manheim Nashville has made a successful comeback due to the enormous outpouring of support by our team members, clients and the local Nashville community.”

(Courtesy: Manheim Auto Auction)

Mt. Juliet will hold a candlelight vigil Tuesday night at 5:45 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on social media and the city’s YouTube channel.