1  of  9
Closings
Franklin Special School District Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Montessori of Franklin Smith County Schools Under Armour WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

Wilson Co. schools to announce plans for campuses hit by tornado

Nashville Tornado

by:

Posted: / Updated:
West Wilson Middle School damage

(Photo: WKRN)

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County school leaders plan on announcing how the rest of the school year will finish for West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek Elementary School.

Officials said the announcement will happen on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in the Mt. Juliet High School auditorium.

Leaders will detail how the remainder of the school year will finish out.

An EF3 tornado with 165 mph winds, tracked through Metro Nashville into Wilson County Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar