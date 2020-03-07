Wilson Co. schools to announce plans for campuses hit by tornado

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County school leaders plan on announcing how the rest of the school year will finish for West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek Elementary School.

Officials said the announcement will happen on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in the Mt. Juliet High School auditorium.

Leaders will detail how the remainder of the school year will finish out.

An EF3 tornado with 165 mph winds, tracked through Metro Nashville into Wilson County Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.