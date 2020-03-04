WeGo Music City Star will not operate Wednesday; expect delays on bus service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WeGo Transit’s Music City Star train service will not operate Wednesday morning as crews continue ongoing efforts to remove debris and power lines from the tracks.

According to WeGo Transit, regional bus service will resume as regularly scheduled, but local routes like 9 MetroCenter will not operate.

There are a few local routes that will operate on detours due to road conditions until further notice:

4 Shelby

6 Lebanon Pike (will only operate between downtown Nashville and Donelson Station)

14 Whites Creek

22 Bordeaux

23 Dickerson Pike

29 Jefferson

42 St. Cecilia/Cumberland

56 Gallatin Pike

Access is continuing to accept requests for next day trips only.

Additional delays may occur as bus drivers proceed with caution. Allow for additional time regardless of your preferred route until further notice.