Breaking News
Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; widespread damage reported
Live Now
News 2 StormTracker Severe Weather Coverage
1  of  54
Closings
1st Baptist-Joelton Preschool/MDOut Belmont Weekday School Benton Hall Academy Carroll County Schools Cedars Preparatory Academy Cheatham County Schools Child Care USA City Road Child Development Center Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Donelson Christian Academy F.C. Boyd Christian School Fannie Battle Day Home First Steps Inc. Friendship Christian School Generation Changers Academy Goodpasture Hermitage Hills Baptist Grow U Hickman County Schools Holy Rosary Academy Humphreys County Schools Learning Lab - Nashville Lebanon Special School District Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McClain Christian Academy Mini Rockstars Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Nashville Adult Literacy Program Nashville Social Security Office Nashville State Comm. College-Clarksville Nashville State Comm. College-Dickson Nashville State Comm. College-Humphreys Co. Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville NIA House Montessori Nossi College of Art Pope John Paul II High School Priest Lake Christian Academy Rochelle Center St. Joseph School St. Pius X Classical Academy State Trial Courts & Jury Duty Templeton Academy The King's Daughters Day Child Development Center Under Armour distribution house United Christian Academy Van Buren County Schools Vol State Vol State at Livingston Warren County TN Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Woodmont Christian Preschool

Weather Authority: Severe Weather Central – March 3rd, 2020

Nashville Tornado

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Stay up to date on the severe weather threat from overnight and Tuesday morning with these links.

What we know right now

Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; Widespread damage reported – Read More

At least 9 people have died during this storm outbreak (As of 6:30 am) – Read More

PHOTOS: A look at some of the damage across Middle Tennessee – See More

More than 49,000 people are currently without power in Middle Tennessee – Outage Map

A number of school systems are closing due to the severe weather – Full List of Closings

Shelters have opened up around the area – See the Full List

Super Tuesday: Could your polling place be impacted by the weather? Read More

Videos show tornadoes touching down across the area – Watch Here

PHOTOS: One of the most damaged areas is Germantown – Read More

PHOTOS: Southern Kentucky was hit earlier in the evening – Read More

Mayor Cooper addresses media after overnight tornadoes:

Helpful Tools

Viewer Storm Photos

  • South Old Madisonville Road in Crofton (Courtesy: Faith Chapel)
    South Old Madisonville Road in Crofton (Courtesy: Faith Chapel)
  • South Old Madisonville Road in Crofton (Courtesy: Faith Chapel)
    South Old Madisonville Road in Crofton (Courtesy: Faith Chapel)
  • South Old Madisonville Road in Crofton (Courtesy: Faith Chapel)
    South Old Madisonville Road in Crofton (Courtesy: Faith Chapel)
  • Highway 41 in Crofton (Courtesy: Allie Garrett)
    Highway 41 in Crofton (Courtesy: Allie Garrett)
SUBMIT your photos and videos

Nashville Tornado Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar