WATCH: Dashcam video of tornado in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —Dashcam video obtained by News 2 shows a tornado sweeping through a neighborhood in Putnam County early last Tuesday morning.

The video details the minutes before and after a tornado pummeled the county.

At first, there are flashes of lightning and the sound of rain.

Then, as the storm moves in, the sky turns dark and the sound of likely debris hitting the vehicle can be heard.

Johnson said he found his dashcam inside his vehicle in one piece and realized it captured the storm.

“The seconds, minutes, hours, and days since those 28 seconds have occurred have been nothing but a blur… What I will never know or understand though, is why we were spared but others in our neighborhood were not. I just have to believe that God is good and that I am not suppose to understand what His plan is for everyone here on earth including myself and my family. #cookevillestrong,”

Eighteen people lost their lives in Putnam County as the storms moved through the county. Twenty-five were killed in total across Middle Tennessee.

