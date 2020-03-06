Volunteers needed in damaged North Nashville communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Volunteers are needed in North Nashville to help the community recover following the deadly Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak.

Teams of volunteers arrived Thursday to help this hard-hit community and more are expected in the area Friday.

The area around Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevard has so many homes that are fully or partially-damaged with blocks of trees fallen into houses and utility poles bent in half.

Members of the Tennessee Titans, including players, staff and their families will help with the recovery efforts Friday.

Titans volunteers will assist in cleanup efforts and distribute lunch and other donated supplies beginning around 11 a.m.