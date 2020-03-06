Vista Germantown Apartments condemned after tornado; residents given minutes to gather belongings

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hundreds of people are looking for a place to live after the Vista Germantown apartment complex is condemned in Germantown. The tornado damage was too great to let people live there, but people are being allowed in to gather some belongings.

“The building is inhabitable. We have released all of our residents out of their current lease term,” explains Carrie Regan, Regional Manager with the Vista Germantown, “We have over 500 residents, there’s sections of the fourth floor that’s missing the entire roof. We have some apartments that are completely missing altogether.”

Residents were given ten minutes to get in there, and get their belongings out on Thursday.

“Once we get the all clear from city officials then we will let them come in, and try to get some of their household furniture out,” Regan adds.

“I actually set a timer because I knew they would come back for us,” jokes Sofia Navarro, “We were on the 4th floor so our apartment doesn’t have a ceiling anymore.”

Luckily she was gone at the time, along with Jordan Laporta.

“We hear that one dog passed away because it had a heart attack from the impression of the noise,” Laporta said while acknowledging they too have a pet.

“Fortunately all of our residents we didn’t have any major injuries,” says Regan, “We lost a couple of our furry friends, but for the most part everybody came out, and it’s amazing.”

The images inside and out are horrific. Regan says one part of the building was hit harder than another, and that part will take two to three months to fix. They will attack the more severe parts one that is complete. There are no plans to tear the building down.

“We have beams that were going through windows landing on people’s bedrooms,” Regan describes, “Apartment companies have been letting people finish their lease terms with them, short term leasing, no lease fees, no pet fees, everyone is just opening their hearts.”

“We work at a hotel they are having us at the moment,” says Navarro of the Hermitage Hotel before Laporta adds, “They gave us a room something to have to eat in the morning they are taking care of us.”