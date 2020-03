Damaged vehicles and buildings are seen in East Nashville after a tornado hit the city in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have identified two victims who were killed by debris during a tornado in Nashville overnight.

According to police, 36-year-old Michael Dolfini and 33-year-old Albree Sexton had just left Attaboy lounge where Dolfini worked when they were struck by debris on McFerrin Avenue in East Nashville.

At least 22 people were killed across the Midstate overnight due to the storms.