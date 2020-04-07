Live Now
TVA giving $100K to tornado relief in 3 Tennessee counties

Nashville Tornado
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is giving $100,000 to relief funds in three Middle Tennessee counties that were hit hard by tornadoes in early March.

The nation’s largest public utility said in a news release Monday that relief organizations in Wilson, Putnam in Davidson counties will each receive $30,000. Another $10,000 will be given to the Red Cross Southern Tornadoes and Flood Relief Fund.

Several counties in Middle Tennessee were hit by strong storms and tornadoes on March 3. Twenty-five people were killed, dozens were injured, and hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged.

The TVA also has been working to repair the power transmission system in Middle Tennessee.

TVA transmission crews expect to repair the last of 38 structures damaged by the tornadoes by the end of April, a news release said.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, crews are doing this work in smaller groups,” the TVA’s news release says. “The power system is stable and providing reliable power to the area.”

The TVA provides power to 10 million people in parts of seven Southeastern states.

Nashville Tornado Coverage

