TSU asking for more volunteers as tornado cleanup continues on campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn, (WKRN) – Tennessee State University is looking for more volunteers as they continue cleanup in the aftermath of an EF-2 tornado that ripped through the area.
TSU is asking volunteers to come out Tuesday and Wednesday to help clean up the debris left on the agricultural farm.
The school suffered more than $20 million in damage, most of it on the agricultural farm. The school said three to four buildings had been destroyed and two goat calves died.
You can contact the Office of Emergency Management at 615-963-1489.