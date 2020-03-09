1  of  2
Live Now
State Coronavirus Task Force Meeting WATCH: News 2 at 4 p.m.
Closings
Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy

TSU asking for more volunteers as tornado cleanup continues on campus

Nashville Tornado

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn, (WKRN) – Tennessee State University is looking for more volunteers as they continue cleanup in the aftermath of an EF-2 tornado that ripped through the area.

TSU is asking volunteers to come out Tuesday and Wednesday to help clean up the debris left on the agricultural farm.

The school suffered more than $20 million in damage, most of it on the agricultural farm. The school said three to four buildings had been destroyed and two goat calves died.

You can contact the Office of Emergency Management at 615-963-1489.

Nashville Tornado Coverage

MORE HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar