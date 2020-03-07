Trump tours Cookeville, makes stop at local church

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday, President Donald Trump spent about two hours in Putnam County, touring the damage and visiting Jefferson Avenue Church of Christ.

The local church serves as a temporary shelter.

There, President Trump met with survivors inside a hall filled with emergency supplies, pallets of water, and clothes.

Governor Bill Lee also led a small prayer.

President Trump then thanked first responders for their hard work and commended the community for coming together.

“This is inspiring to see the way it came together, all of this, Church of Christ, tremendous amounts of food and goods,” said President Trump. “It all came within a matter of hours. So it’s a case study of what should be done and how it can be done. It’s Tennessee. It is indeed the Volunteer State.”

The President’s visit was met by crowds of people who lined the streets of Cookeville.

“This area really loves and supports Trump,” said Becky Rios-Morrison. “So it’s extra meaningful to us because we feel like we’re not overlooked in the shadow of Nashville or the other areas where it hit as hard.“

The visit follows President Trump’s disaster declaration on Thursday to make federal funding available to Putnam, Wilson, and Davidson counties.