Truck drivers on I-24 survive direct hit from tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — By the time Roy Hardin and Matt realized what was happening, it was too late.

“I seen debris,” said Hardin. “I seen debris and by that time I said ‘uh-oh.'”

As both men were driving their tractor-trailers through Nashville on Interstate 24 West, a tornado blew right through their path.

“At the moment you don’t know if it is in front of you, behind you, so at the moment I just stopped and ended up here,'” said Matt as he pointed to his tractor-trailer, which was on its side against the guard rail.

Hardin’s truck could be seen off in the distance.

“It blew me off the road back there, pushed me off the road here then pushed me down there sideways,” said Hardin.

Both men agree they are lucky to be alive.