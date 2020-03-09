Tornado relief agencies ask volunteers to take a day off

A subdivision near McBroom Chapel Road in Putnam County, Tennessee, was almost completely destroyed by a tornado that blew through on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020 before dawn. On Wednesday, volunteers cut damaged tress and sorted debris. (AP Photo/Travis Loller)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville nonprofits were so overwhelmed with volunteers and donations for tornado relief over the weekend that they had to ask helpers to take a day off.

Hands On Nashville operates as a clearing house for volunteers. It posted on its blog Saturday that several projects had been finished and did not need volunteers on Sunday.

The Community Resource Center stopped taking donations on Sunday in order to process and distribute what they already had.

The National Weather Service has said the storm that killed 24 people in Tennessee the pre-dawn hours last Tuesday spawned ten tornadoes.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.