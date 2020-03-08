1  of  9
Closings
Franklin Special School District Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Montessori of Franklin Smith County Schools Under Armour Distribution WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

Tornado recovery efforts seeing progress, Metro leaders say

Nashville Tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Public Works officials said crews are making significant progress while helping communities recover from last week’s deadly tornadoes.

The storms claimed 2 lives in East Nashville, and left communities with extensive damage.

There were 60 public works truck out on Saturday and more than 200 loads were hauled. The 6 trash trucks collected 35 tons of household trash.

Crews are also making progress clearing roads. Officials said after 116 roads were initially closed, right-of-way crews cleared the way for 51 roads and 65 remain closed.

