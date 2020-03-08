Tornado recovery efforts seeing progress, Metro leaders say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Public Works officials said crews are making significant progress while helping communities recover from last week’s deadly tornadoes.

The storms claimed 2 lives in East Nashville, and left communities with extensive damage.

There were 60 public works truck out on Saturday and more than 200 loads were hauled. The 6 trash trucks collected 35 tons of household trash.

Crews are also making progress clearing roads. Officials said after 116 roads were initially closed, right-of-way crews cleared the way for 51 roads and 65 remain closed.

