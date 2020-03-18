Tornado clean-up, recovery continues amid COVID-19 Pandemic

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Coronavirus pandemic is sort of like a double-whammy for those involved with clean up and rebuilding after the deadly tornadoes on Mar. 3.

Not only do they have an enormous job to accomplish, but they now have to worry about COVID-19, especially when going to the stores to re-stock building supplies or their own groceries.

One Cookeville resident and volunteer worker noticed that the number of volunteers has fallen off.

“The last week or so when it’s become more prevalent of the virus, the volunteer level has declined through the week, so we don’t have as many people around”, said Dennis Jensen. “And like I said, when we are outside working, I don’t think the exposure with the wind blowing and things like that are not as drastic”.

James Bishop, a veteran, feels that it is his duty to help people out, no matter what.

“As a veteran you kind of get taught to not worry about yourself, and worry about others. If I get it, then that’s when I’ll do what I need to do. But as long as I can go out and help somebody else, that’s what it’s all about”.

Most of the workers and volunteers we talked to thought the danger was higher when they went into the stores in town.

“I try to give as wide a berth around people as I go through with the shopping carts as I can”, explained Dennis Jensen. “I stay back and use the self check-out. Most of my purchases are with a card of some sort and not handling cash”.